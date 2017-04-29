Climate Change Rally at the Capitol

Today at the Capitol in Charleston environmentalists and activists rallied for action on climate change.

Hundreds of people came out hoping to promote green energy and a sustainable future. The West Virginia Citizens Action Group organized speakers and musicians to share the message of environmental protection.

Marches, just like the one, are happening all across the nation. "We have to help educate others to see why it's their vested interest so that our citizens voice, and not politicians and the corporate figures who are shaping our lives, are working in their own best interests, and not in ours," said a marcher, Reverend Melvin Hoover.

Those at the rally want to see an investment in domestic industry and technologies to create jobs in green energy.