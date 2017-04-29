Inaugural Craft Brew Festival Raises Funds For Students

The First Craft Brew Festival was on tap Saturday in Lewisburg. The local Rotary Club and The State Fair joined forces to raise funds for student scholarships.

The event featured more than 50 beers on tap from 15 breweries in West Virginia. Angela Sims lives in Charleston and said she's already excited for next year.

"Great great beer, West Virginia we have it going on and people do not know how awesome this state is and it is represented really well here and Lewisburg is always a great place to come visit," Simms said.

Dylan Boon is a member of the local Rotary Club.

"We give out scholarships to local high school seniors going off to college and the State Fair of West Virginia does the same we have partnered to give over $400,000 in scholarships this year so this is a great thing to raise money and educate the future youth," he said

Those in attendance were also educated. The Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company and Tamarack teamed up to provide workshops on how to pair food and beer

"You should be able to drink something with you're hamburgers with your steak, your chicken and have whatever you're eating enhance what you're drinking so that's what we wanted to do today," Lisa Stansell said. Stansell is the marketing director for the company.



Awards were given to the breweries with the best light, dark and special beers. A peoples choice award was also presented.