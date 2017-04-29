Cause-a-con continues in Raleigh County

If you're a fan of pop culture, an event for you is happening this weekend in Beckley. It's called cause-a-con.

The event is happening Saturday until midnight at the Raleigh County Convention Center. During the event people could take part in contests, video game tournaments, and shop from several different cosplay vendors. Proceeds from this year's Cause-a-con will benefit the Women's Resource Center.

"Well, you get to dress up and become a new person for a little while and you get to go out and meet other people who are dressing up as well, and honestly just dressing up is fun," said Abbie Fields, Cause-a-con participant.

If you haven't purchased your tickets yet, they're being sold for $25 at the door.