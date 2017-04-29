Local agencies take part in National Rx Drug Take Back Day

The Beckley Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration are teaming up to take part in National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, where you can safely dispose of your expired or unused medication.

"I used to flush them down the commode or the drain and it's not good they say," said Ruth Rollins, Raleigh County Resident.

The drug take back event aims to prevent pill abuse and theft. It also allows people to clean out their medicine cabinets and throw away any expired medication, which could be dangerous to consume.

As an employee with the Commission on Aging, Tammy Trent says she's thankful this will help keep medications from getting in the wrong hands.

"We don't want anything to get into the water system, of course and it's more important for our seniors to be able to make sure they get rid of the medications so their homes are safer," said Trent, Commission on Aging Assistant Executive Director.

In fact, she says the Commission on Aging collected 5 large trash bags worth of medication during their last take-back event. After all the unwanted medication is collected, the Beckley City Police Department responsibly destroys it.

They're accepting medication in the forms of pills or patches.

"We like to do anything we can at the Commission on Aging to help anyone, especially our seniors," Trent Added.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration originally launched the Drug Take-Back Day in 2010. Since then, the D.E.A. and their partners have collected more than 7 million pounds of pills.