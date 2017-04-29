Elementary and Middle School Students Compete In RESA 1 Science - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Elementary and Middle School Students Compete In RESA 1 Science Fair

 Elementary and middle school students got a chance to shine and show off their knowledge at the RESA one science fair in Beckley. 

 Students from four southern West Virginia counties participated  in the competition. The Projects covered multiple areas in science including physics, chemistry, consumer science, and mathematical science   

Barbie Little Served as the Science Fair Coordinator.

"Southern West Virginia gets a lot of knocks, we are criticized many times and this is Southern West Virginia at its finest. These kids are shining these are third through eighth graders who are coming in and presenting and sharing their knowledge from their research and their experiments we're alive and well in Southern West Virginia," Little said. 

     While waiting for the results of the competition students also got a chance to do some hands on science activities thanks to the colleges at the Erma Byrd Center.  

