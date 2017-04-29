Toys For Tots Hosts Poker Run

Local Bike riders in Beckley got an early start Saturday to help children in need for Christmas



Toys for Tots of Southern West Virginia hosted a poker run to raise some much needed funds to buy Christmas gifts for kids.

Motorcycle riders gathered at Grands Home Furnishing in Beckley and rode more than 30 miles to Hico West Virginia and back for the big fundraiser.

Sonya Cooper served as the coordinator for the event.

"When Christmas time rolls around I'm dead tired, but I always feel like I've done something good. I put a smile on a child, I gave them hope you know the community of Southern West Virginia gave them hope and when you put that new toy in that child you're giving them hope," she said.

Last year, Toys For Tots in Beckley was able to give more than 13,000 toys to kids in need.