Ramey Motors Honor Late Owner With Weekend Event

One mercer county company honors their founder with a fun event for the whole community. Ramey Motors in Princeton kicked of their Founder's Day Car Show and Celebration weekend Friday evening

The event is in honor of the late Mr. James Ramey. People in the community showed off their hot rods in the car show and families enjoyed live music and food. Robert Ramey said this is the perfect way to remember his late brother.

"It is very humbling to have this event, we wanted to figure out a way that we could celebrate and not forget where we came from and what it meant, we are just tailoring things that he really enjoyed, he enjoyed car shoes, festivities and music," said Robert Ramey, President of Ramey Motors Inc.

Mr. Ramey's 84th birthday would be Sunday, April 30th, so the dealership has set a goal to sell 84 cars this weekend. The Founders Day festivities will continue Saturday starting at 10 am with special appearances by Poppy Troll and Chase & Skye from Paw Patrol.

The winner of the WVU painted fan van will be announced at noon on Saturday.