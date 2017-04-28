Cause-a-con draws crowd for a good cause

Tonight is the beginning of Beckley's first ever Cause-a-con Convention. After driving her daughter to a pop culture convention in Hunting years ago, Libbi Massey decided she would instead bring the big city convention to Beckley.

"So many kids wanted to go with us and I couldn't transport them so I thought, let's bring it here," said Massey, event organizer.

Along with members of the Women's Resource Center, Massey helped organize Beckley's first ever Cause-a-con, a pop culture convention for a good cause.

"I think conventions don't get enough credit for the good they do in the community, so one that really focuses on what it's doing for the community and really reaching out to people, it's just something we feel like we had to come out and support. Especially for the first year," said Cindy Sarkany, Cause-a-con participant.

Proceeds from this year's Cause-a-con will benefit the Women's Resource Center. During the event people could take part in contests, video game tournaments, and even a galactic rave.

"When you see people having fun and smiling, you just look back to two years into planning and think it was really worth it. All of the energy is really rubbing off," Massey added.

Cause-a-con continues on Saturday and Sunday with tickets available at the door. Tickets will be $25 at the door Saturday and $15 on Sunday.