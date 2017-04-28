Cattle On The Loose Near Camp Creek State Park - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Cattle On The Loose Near Camp Creek State Park

By Kamrel Eppinger, Reporter
FLAT TOP -

A family living in the Flat Top Area needs your help finding their lost cattle.

On Tuesday night, Doug Cochran said his 6 cows went missing after a stray dog chased them away. 

The cows are all black, and believed to be somewhere within the Camp Creek State Park or Forest. 

"Not only did they maintain the pasture but we also use them for our consumption and we also sell the excess beef so its pretty devastating we're hoping that someone in our area somewhere in the flat area Ghent area will be able to locate or see them so that we can come and retrieve them," he said. 

If you've seen them you're urged to call (304)575-7402

