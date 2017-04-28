Bluefield State College To Receive Grant For Residence Hall

Bluefield State College in Mercer County is one step closer to constructing a new residence hall on campus and it's all thanks to the Hugh Shott Foundation.

The foundation has challenged BSC to raise $500,000 and they in turn will give 1.5 Million dollars toward construction of a new residence hall.

Currently the institution serves roughly 1,400 students, all of them are commuters and some even travel more than an hour to attend classes.



President Dr. Marsha Krotseng said the residence hall will not only provide an opportunity for students to get more involved on campus but it will also create an economic boost for the city.

"The new residence hall is going to transform our campus, we will be able to grow Bluefield State College. It adds one more dimension one more aspect that we will be able to offer to our students that we have not been able to offer in 50 years," she said. The hall will include regular and apartment style dorms and multiple study lounges.

Its still unclear when construction will begin but the president said they hope to have the hall completed by the end of 2019.



For more information on donating to the college visit www.bluefieldstate.edu/resources/advancement-and-planning/give