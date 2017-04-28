Mercer County Students Awarded For Trash To Treasure Projects

Students in Mercer County are turning trash into treasure. The event is called Trash to Treasure. It's in it's third year.

It works closely with the Keep Mercer Clean Campaign. Students in pre-k all the way up to 12th grade created projects with items that they were going to throw away.

A first, second, and third place trophy was given to the winners in each of the 4 divisions.

Secondary Supervisor for Mercer County Schools Angela Groseclose said, "We want our students to take pride in their community and to focus on not throwing so many things away and to take notice of the things that we are throwing away and say hey, how can I use that to make something that I can use and not have to throw that away."

It's all in an effort to encourage students to have pride in where they live.