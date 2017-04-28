38th Annual Better Living Show Underway At Brushfork Armory

An event is being held to promote better living on Friday April 28, 2017 and Saturday. It's the 38th Better Living Show. It's being held at the Brushfork Armory in Mercer County. It features more than 100 vendors. It ends Friday at 8 p.m. and continues on Saturday from 10 a.m. Until 6 p.m. There are also door prizes like fishing poles, buffet dinners, and a trip to myrtle beach.

President and CEO of the Greater Bluefield Chamber of Commerce Joshua Cline said, " It's really important for us to be able to highlight local and regional businesses and let folks be able to see they can buy products and services right here at home. You don't have to go away to get good things. That's a great way to promote our local economy and the importance of supporting it."

It's $2 dollars for adults to get in and $1 for children under 12.