Children's Memorial Flag Day Held At Courthouse in Princeton In Memory of Child Abuse Victims

A ceremony was held on Friday April 28, 2017 at the courthouse in Princeton for the 18th Children's Memorial Flag Day. The event is all in an effort to remember children who were lost due to violence. The Mercer County Veterans Honor Guard paid tribute in memory of the many children who were lost from violence.

Karin Mayr, the founder and owner of Sabika Jewelry, spoke about the child abuse she experienced for many years.



Mayr said, "I know children our children are our future. Yes, the beatings hurt. But, I learned to sing my favorite songs inside while they were going on."

Mayr said she lived with abuse all the way up until she was 22 years old. She said she hopes to give the children out there today, hope. She was born in Europe and moved to America when she was 35. Mayr, a wife and mother of 3, is now in her 60s. On Friday, she shared her painful past.

Mayr said, "My parents did just not want me and they did not like me. I was abused physically, mentally, sexually, in every regard."

Joanne Boileau, director of the Children's Home Society in Princeton, wants children to know they aren't forgotten.

Boileau said, "We as a community, we all have responsibility to take care of our kids and you know just to step up and speak out for children."

Mayr said, "As long as you keep the ability to love and to go with the changes, you will be fine and you will always be full of hope."

A remembrance walk was held at the end of the ceremony.

