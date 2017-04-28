Woman rescues boater overboard in Little Kanawha River

ELIZABETH, W.Va. (AP) - A woman walking in a park rescued a boater who fell into the Little Kanawha River and got tangled in a rope.

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel reports that 26-year-old Mikaela Cogar, of Grantsville, and her sister saw the man clinging to the boat Tuesday afternoon in Elizabeth.

Authorities say the elderly man, who wasn't immediately identified, was wearing heavy boots and a life vest improperly secured and his boat was drifting.

Cogar says her sister ran for help. She walked to the river, asked the man if he could wait for firefighters and jumped in when he said he couldn't hold on much longer.

She swam to the boat, got the rope off, held him and, once the engine kicked off, pushed the boat toward shore and firefighters.

