Children's Home Society Works to Find Homes for WV Children

Last year, one in 76 children were in the foster care system in West Virginia. That is roughly 5,000 children.

The Children's Home Society works to find those kids permanent homes, and they need your help to do so.



"We are finding our children are becoming a lot more vulnerable and they are in a lot more need of adults that can provide them with safe, loving environments," said Children's Home Society of West Virginia Child and Family Services Supervisor Brandi Davis.



Within the past year, the Children's Home Society of West Virginia has finalized 45 adoptions in the state.



"Without the funds the community provides us, we wouldn't be able to achieve these permanency efforts," said Davis. "They say it takes a village to raise a child, and this is just building our village."



For the seventh year, the Home Society partners with Omega to sell paper flowers at 500 convenience and grocery stores throughout the state. The fundraiser is part of the Every Child Deserves a Loving Home Campaign. They will be available for one dollar at BFS Foods, Go-Mart, Little General Stores and Par-Mar stores.



"All of that money that is raised will go back in to the local Children's Home Society so it will go back into the community where these stores are selling these paper flowers," said Davis. "These permanency efforts are reunification, helping families to be able to reunify with their children. Adoption services and throughout there are also shelters that Children's home society runs. We have 108 beds we run."



The campaign runs now until Mother's day, Sunday May 14.



The Children's Home Society also looks for foster and adoptive parents for these children.



"Families that are willing to give a teen a loving home," said Davis. "We find that the teens are harder to place, so we are really in need for families who are willing to take a chance on a teen and give them a loving environment."