Dip Trio Mix being recalled due to possible health risk

Phoenix Food, LLC (the company) of Canton, Texas announced it is voluntarily recalling select Dip Trio Mixes due to the potential presence of Salmonella in the seasoning packet. Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

This voluntary recall is the direct result of a supplier’s recent recall of jalapeno powder that could contain Salmonella. Although no Salmonella was found in the jalapeno powder supplied to Phoenix Food, the company has decided to recall these products out of an abundance of caution.

The Dip Trio Mix contains a dry mix packaged in a plastic barrier bag labeled “Jalapeno Bacon”. The bag is inserted into a red box entitled Dip Trio Mix. Specific lot codes: K110420161, K111220161 & K111120161, located on the top of the box, are the products affected by this recall. See image of box below.

No reported illnesses or instances have been reported to the company to date. The company’s Safe Quality Food Level 2 on-going food safety processes showed no presence of Salmonella. In addition, outside lab testing of all lot codes shipped from the company as well as multiple tests performed on equipment and food contact services in the plant also showed no presence of Salmonella.

The Dip Trio Mixes were distributed nationwide under the Homemade Gourmet Brand through distributors and on-line sales.

Customers who purchased these recalled products should dispose of the product. To receive a full refund or replacement product of their choice customers may email the company at food@phoenixfoodco.com or call 800-903-9473, select option 1, Mon-Fri, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. CST. When contacting the company, please identify what product was purchased and the location of where it was purchased.