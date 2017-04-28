Sheriff asks parents to be on lookout for drug called ‘Xanie Tarts'

COLUMBUS, Ind. - Police officers are telling parents and teachers to keep an eye out for Sweet Tarts laced with Xanax.

According to CBS affiliate WTTV, a 17-year-old high school student was recently caught with the drug, which is being referred to as “Xanie Tarts.”

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office says the drug looks like normal candy and would be hard to know if it is laced until it is eaten.

“We are very concerned that someone might overdose if they eat the candy unaware that it has been laced with drugs,” said Sheriff Matthew A. Myers to WTTV.

There are reports of drug-laced gummy bears in other areas. Last year, several students at a suburban Chicago high school who became sick after eating gummy bears laced with an unknown substance were hospitalized.

Xanax is used to treat anxiety disorders. Side effects include:

Drowsiness and feeling tired

Slurred speech, lack of balance or coordination

Memory problems

Feeling anxious

