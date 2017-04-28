Arrest made in stolen guns investigation - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Arrest made in stolen guns investigation

Posted: Updated:
By Douglas Fritz, Web Content Manager
Connect

A traffic stop in Mercer County lands a suspected burglar in jail.  The case began on Thursday, April 27, 2017 at around 12:30 p.m. when a man from the Pine Grove area of Lerona, WV reported a break-in at his house.  He told deputies with the Mercer County Sheriff's Office that two guns had been taken.  A witness told investigators that a there had been a green Ford F-150 at the home.

State Troopers made a traffic stop at around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday and found the missing guns.   Joseph Dixon, 39, of Princeton, WV was arrested and charged with Daytime Burglary, Grand Larceny, and being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm.  He was also on parole from a previous crime.  Deputies said both guns were recovered.  Dixon is being held in the Southern Regional Jail on a $25,000 bond.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.