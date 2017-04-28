Arrest made in stolen guns investigation

A traffic stop in Mercer County lands a suspected burglar in jail. The case began on Thursday, April 27, 2017 at around 12:30 p.m. when a man from the Pine Grove area of Lerona, WV reported a break-in at his house. He told deputies with the Mercer County Sheriff's Office that two guns had been taken. A witness told investigators that a there had been a green Ford F-150 at the home.

State Troopers made a traffic stop at around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday and found the missing guns. Joseph Dixon, 39, of Princeton, WV was arrested and charged with Daytime Burglary, Grand Larceny, and being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm. He was also on parole from a previous crime. Deputies said both guns were recovered. Dixon is being held in the Southern Regional Jail on a $25,000 bond.