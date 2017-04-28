Oak Hill Police make drug arrest - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Oak Hill Police make drug arrest

By Douglas Fritz, Web Content Manager
An investigation into drug trafficking in Oak Hill lead to the arrest of a man on Thursday, April 27, 2017.  Officers with the Oak Hill Police Department went to the Pine Knoll Apartments on Thursday night.  The arrested Andrew Wesley Gunn, 23, of Oak Hill.  He is charged with two felony counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

The case was investigated by the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force.  Gunn is being held in the Southern Regional Jail until he can be arraigned by a Fayette County Magistrate.

