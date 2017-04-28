West Virginia's state forester announces retirement - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

West Virginia's state forester announces retirement

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The director of the West Virginia Division of Forestry has announced his retirement Monday after 18 years in the post.

Charles "Randy" Dye, a native of Parkersburg with a degree in forest management from West Virginia University, has worked in forestry since 1974 and was appointed the sdtate's forester in 1999.

According to state officials, Dye helped establish the sediment-control program that positioned foresters to regularly monitor logging crews throughout the state.

Dye built on the division's investigation unit that uses bloodhounds to track suspects in wilderness arsons.

He is a past president of the National Association of State Foresters.

