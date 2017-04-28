Police: Man arrested for distributing contraband to inmates - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Police: Man arrested for distributing contraband to inmates

Posted: Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A Charleston man has been arrested after authorities say he took prohibited items into a correctional center.

News outlets report 26-year-old Kristopher Evans was arrested Tuesday and charged with transporting prohibited items into the Charleston Correctional Facility through a fence in March.

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that deputies searching Evans' residence found a drug used to treat nerve pain and powder substance, which they believe he gave to inmates.

It's unclear if Evans has an attorney.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.