Police: Man arrested for distributing contraband to inmates

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A Charleston man has been arrested after authorities say he took prohibited items into a correctional center.

News outlets report 26-year-old Kristopher Evans was arrested Tuesday and charged with transporting prohibited items into the Charleston Correctional Facility through a fence in March.

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that deputies searching Evans' residence found a drug used to treat nerve pain and powder substance, which they believe he gave to inmates.

It's unclear if Evans has an attorney.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.