Former student gets prison in Morgantown sexual assault

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - A former West Virginia University student has been sentenced to 10 to 25 years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman inside a parking garage elevator in Morgantown.

The Dominion Post reports that 21-year-old Sadeq Abbas Alhakeem, was sentenced Thursday by Monongalia County Circuit Court Judge Susan Tucker.

He pleaded guilty in December, admitting he assaulted the woman in February 2016.

Authorities say he happened upon the intoxicated woman inside an elevator in the parking garage, that Alhakeem was also intoxicated, and video surveillance showed the attack.

