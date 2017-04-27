Settlement Reached in Freedom Industries MCHM Class Action Lawsuit

Lawyers representing all sides in the Freedom Industries MCHM class action lawsuit have signed a settlement, paving the way for local residents and businesses to share in a settlement fund of up to 151 million dollars from two defendents.

The settlement makes a fund available to around 225,000 individuals and thousands of area businesses to compensate for the loss of drinkable water, water-loss related expenses, lost wages lost profits and injuries.

West Virginia American Water agreed to pay up to 126 million dollar in the settlement, and Eastman Chemical Company agreed to pay up to 25 million dollars.

The following are the payouts for the simple claim forms:

Residential Households: $525 + $170 per additional resident Pregnancy Inconvenience: $1,500 Shutdown Business Claims: $6,250 to $25,000 Lodging Business Claims: $12,500 to $40,000 Other Business: $1,850

Class members eligible for this settlement including residential households that received tap water service from West Virginia American Water's Kanawha Valley Treatment Plant on January 9th, 2014, businesses that operated at a property that received tap water service from WVAW on the same date, and hourly wage earners that were involved with a business that shut down or partially shut down as a result o the spill and can show that they lost hourly wages.