Local Hokie Club Host Virginia Tech Head Coaches

The Bluefield and Tazewell Hokie Clubs hosted their annual Orange and Maroon Caravan Thursday evening in Tazewell.

For over 50 years, the Hokie Club has offered their members a chance to mingle with many of Virginia Tech's coaches and staff. This year was a record breaker, with over 160 Hokies in attendance.

Members of all ages from both clubs came dressed in their favorite orange and maroon attire.

Head football coach, Justin Fuente, and women's head soccer coach, Charles "Chugger" Adair were the guest speakers at the event. Both coaches said they were grateful for the opportunity to meet such faithful fans.

"It is nice to come out and see all the support. It's a record crowd here tonight, so to spend a nice evening and talk about Virginia Tech and all the wonderful fans for the support they've given us," said Coach Adair.

"I always enjoy doing these things. I have always said I wanted to be a part of a program that was tangible, and they made an effort to reach out and this a great opportunity for us to come out and say thank you to all the people that support Virginia Tech, Virginia Tech athletics, either financially or coming to games and cheering us on," said Coach Fuente.

Also at the event, a consolidation of the clubs was announced, they will now be known as the Black Diamond Hokie Club.