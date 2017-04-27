WVSU Sues Dow Chemical for Contaminating University's Groundwate - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

WVSU Sues Dow Chemical for Contaminating University's Groundwater

West Virginia State University announced Thursday it will sue Dow Chemical Company for contaminating the groundwater under the University's campus.

The lawsuit concerns three hazardous chemicals that have migrated into the groundwater beneath West Virginia State University from Dow's Institute plant.

Several other companies that have or had operations at the Institute plant are also named as defendants in the case.

We will provide more information on this developing story as soon as we receive it.

