Bluefield State College Hosts Former NBA Superstar

Bluefield State College played host to former NBA superstar, Anthony Spud Webb.

Webb is best known for being the shortest player in history to compete in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

He's 5 feet 7 and in 1986 he took home the title of slam dunk Champion.

Thursday night he served as the keynote speaker for the Bluefield State College Foundation Scholarship fund and shared his inspiring story of achievements and success.

During his 12 year career, Webb played for the Atlanta Hawks, Sacramento Kings, Minnesota Timberwolves and the Orlando Magic.



