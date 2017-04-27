Fayette Institute of Technology Graduates Class of 2017

Thursday April 27, 2017 was a special day for a group of Fayette Institute of Technology students.

It was their graduation day. The room was filled with proud parents and other family members.

One grandmother was emotional as she talked about how happy she was for her grandson and his upcoming journey to college after graduating from FIT.

"It makes it special for me just because I've lived this long just to see this happen," Constance Jones, grandmother of a graduate, said. "He's my last grandson that I've seen go to college. So that means so much to me."

FIT is located in Oak Hill. It serves all five high schools in Fayette County.

