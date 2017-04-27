Fayette Institute of Technology Graduates Class of 2017 - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Fayette Institute of Technology Graduates Class of 2017

Posted: Updated:
OAK HILL -

Thursday April 27, 2017 was a special day for a group of Fayette Institute of Technology students. 

It was their graduation day. The room was filled with proud parents and other family members.

One grandmother was emotional as she talked about how happy she was for her grandson and his upcoming journey to college after graduating from FIT.

"It makes it special for me just because I've lived this long just to see this happen," Constance Jones, grandmother of a graduate, said. "He's my last grandson that I've seen go to college. So that means so much to me."

FIT is located in Oak Hill. It serves all five high schools in Fayette County. 

Follow @Joe_Putrelo on Twitter. 

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.