WVU Tech Holds Final Week of Classes on Montgomery Campus

It won't be long until these West Virginia University Tech students in Montgomery are walking on a new campus.

This is the last regular week of classes for the university at its Fayette County site.

The future for WVU Tech is in Beckley. It's a popular move among most of the students in Montgomery.

"I'm very excited to actually have more places to go," Britt McClain, WVU Tech sophomore said. "Montgomery is just so small. There's not a lot to do around here."

McClain commutes to class in Montgomery daily from her home in Fayette County.

She told 59News next semester she'll start a new adventure in life: living on campus in Beckley.

"It's hard to do things in the evening when you have a bunch of homework and stuff and you are a commuter," McClain said. "Because I live about 20 to 25 minutes a day, depending on traffic and everything. So that's close to an hour of driving a day away from like activities that I could be doing on campus."

Currently 200 of WVU Tech's 1,300 total enrolled students are taking their classes on the Beckley campus. But once this academic school year ends, those in Montgomery will be transferred over to Beckley.

That doesn't mean the campus in Montgomery will no longer be used.

"There's a term sheet for a lease agreement with KBC Health systems right now for the use of the properties on the Fayette County side of the campus," Jen Wood-Cunningham, WVU Tech university relations director, said. "And there are a few buildings on the Kanawha County side that Bridge Valley Community and Technical College are considering."

The campus in Montgomery has been active since 1895. But Wood-Cunningham said the move is ultimately to help recruit more students to the university and provide them with more local internship and job opportunities.

The fall semester at WVU Tech Beckley campus starts August 16, 2017.

