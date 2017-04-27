Workshop Held For Nursing Students At Bluefield State College - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Workshop Held For Nursing Students At Bluefield State College

A nursing consultant from Minnesota held a 3-day workshop at Bluefield State College to improve critical thinking and test taking skills for nursing students.
There are more than 120 nursing students enrolled in the program at the Bluefield and Beckley campus.  It's all in an effort to prepare the students for their state boards exam. 

Nursing Consultant Tim Bristol said, "When they take their licensure exam, a majority of the questions are going to be asking them critical thinking type issues.  They're going to have to pull together a lot of information to meet the needs of the patient and that exam that NCLEX is what it's called, tests just that.  It tests critical thinking so we're teaching them how to form habits of critical thinking."

Half of the nursing students graduate next month. 

