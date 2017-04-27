39th Annual Mud Pig Day Held At Bluefield College

As the school year comes to an end, one local college is throwing a fun filled event for students before finals. It's the 39th annual Mud Pig Day at Bluefield College. It was held on Thursday April 27, 2017. Mud Pig Day is a tradition at Bluefield College aimed at allowing students to relax and have fun before finals. It's a day that senior David White is really fond of.

White said, "This is very relaxing. All the hard work I put in all semester, I just get relax today."

The event features a Velcro wall, human obstacle course, corn hole, a mechanical bull, a slide, and a murky mud pit just to name a few. Freshman Hunter Dixon had a good time.

Dixon said, "This water slide, it makes all the hard work worth it. Good to have fun before we have to get so serious and really focus on what we're going to do in life."

Senior Olivia Ray said a lot of students know Bluefield College by Mud Pig Day.

Ray said, "My favorite part is just to come out and hangout with everyone. One of the things I like to see the most is our faculty and staff come out and it's a time for giving so they vote for their favorite faculty and staff member to go down the water slide."



Mug Pig Day started in 1979 at Bluefield College.