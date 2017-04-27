Child hit by DUI driver in Wyoming County

Troopers with the West Virginia State Police are investigating an accident that happened in Wyoming County on Wednesday, April 26, 2017. According to investigators, a four-year-old child was hit by a vehicle in the Kopperston area at around 4 p.m.

The child, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital in Charleston, WV. There is no word on the extent of the injuries.

Willard James Wade, 45, of Roanoke, VA was charged with DUI causing injury. He was arraigned and released on a $15,000 bond.