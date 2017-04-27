Sentence handed down in Detroit to Boone County heroin investigation

An investigation by the U.S. Route 119 Drug and Violent Crime Task Force and the West Virginia State Police leads to another sentencing. The long-term heroin trafficking investigation began in 2013. Joyce Ann Zornes, 33, of Seth, WV pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the distribution of heroin. On Thursday, April 27, 2017, she was sentenced to serve four years and three months.

Daymeon Damar Johnson, 31, of Detroit came to Boone County in 2013 and met with Zornes. According to investigators, the two began by selling oxycodone from a home on Harper Lane in Seth. In 2015 they also began selling heroin. On March 22, 2016, Zornes was picked up in Jackson County while bringing heroin into the mountain state from Michigan. At the beginning of August in 2016, informants were able to buy heroin directly from Johnson and Zornes.

The investigation has lead to more than six convictions, including Zornes and Johnson. Daymeon Johnson was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison.