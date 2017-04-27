State Police investigate photo sharing in Upshur County

Students at Buckhannon-Upshur High School were allegedly sharing sexually explicit photos among themselves. The case was referred to the State Police by the Upshur County Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday, April 26, 2017. The photos being shared were allegedly of a teacher at the school.

This comes just one day after Gov. Jim Justice signed a 'revenge porn' bill into law.

The investigation is still open. Further details are not available at this time. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Trooper First Class Moss at 304-473-4200 or CrimeStoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP (7867) or by using the P3 Tips app on your phone or mobile device.