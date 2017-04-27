Greenbrier East students raise money for the AHA

Local high school students are taking steps to help fight against some of the top problems killing Americans. At 2:40 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, 2017 students at Greenbrier East High School are hosting an event to raise $500 for the American Heart Association (AHA). The money will go to help fight heart disease and stroke. According to the AHA, these are the #1 and #5 killers of Americans.

"The students and faculty at Greenbrier East High School truly know the importance of giving back to your community and helping others," said AHA representative Michelle Loehr. "I want to thank and commend the school for choosing to help our mission right here in Greenbrier County."

Greenbrier East has partnered with the American Heart Association for years. Students have raised nearly $6,000 for the organization.