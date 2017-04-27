State Police investigate fatal accident on Route 460

11 a.m. Friday, April 28, 2017 UPDATE:

State Police in Mercer County have released the name of the man killed in an accident on Route 460 on Wednesday night. Troopers said the victim was Robert "Eric" Martin.

ORIGINAL STORY: A deadly accident happened near the West Virginia and Virginia border on Wednesday, April 26, 2017. Troopers from the Princeton Detachment of the West Virginia State Police were called to the accident at around 9 p.m. According to witnesses, the driver was headed East on Route 460 when the driver lost control and rolled the vehicle at around mile marker 17½.

The driver was thrown from the vehicle in the crash. He was a 28-year-old man from Peterstown, WV. His name has not been released. The accident was cleared at around 10:30 p.m. It is still under investigation by State Troopers.