Plans In Place For Mercer Street Art Gallery

Construction Crews are hard at work sprucing up sidewalks and roadways, signaling the start of a revitalization effort to Mercer Street in Princeton.



Chase Bowman is a Princeton native. Like most people his age, he left home after attending college. He has since returned to add to those revitalization efforts with plans to open up the Appalachian Contemporary Art Gallery & Resource Library. In a nutshell, he's looking to provide a place for Appalachian Artists to showcase their talents and art work.



"In terms of Appalachian Art I think its really important for us to realize the one thing we have in common are these mountains and this culture," he said

He added that the project is clearing the stigma that's associated with Appalachian culture. "We don't usually see immigrants or woman or African Americans or LGBT we see a very very specific of Appalachian but the truth is all of those people are here all of those people are Appalachians.

In addition to the roadway improvements and the new restaurants that are popping up, there will also be revitalization efforts toward old hot spots like Jimmies Restaurant which is slated to open back up in October.



Lori McKinney lives along mercer street and represents the Princeton Renaissance project. She's witnessed the efforts first hand and says Downtown Princeton is well on its way.



"There are entrepreneurs preparing to open shop there's is construction happening there is forces of nature at work and we are getting ready to experience the blossoming of a decade of work," she said.

For more information on the Appalachian Contemporary Art Gallery & Resource Library you can email appalachiancontemporarygallory@gmail.com