Victim Identified in Fatal Kentucky Motorcycle Crash

UPDATE STORY: 9 p.m. 4/26/17

Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal collision that occurred in Pike County during the afternoon hours of Wednesday.

According to a press release, the preliminary investigation indicates that Fred Slone, 40 of Jenkins, was operating a 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle north on US 23 in Dorton, which is an established highway workzone.

As Slone approached an uneven surface of the roadway, a 2013 Toyota Camry, also traveling north, struck the rear of Slone’s motorcycle.

Slone suffered fatal injuries as a result of the collision, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Evidence at the scene indicated Slone was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision, and alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP.

ORIGINAL STORY: 4 p.m. 4/26/17

