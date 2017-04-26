Raleigh County Elementary School Takes Lap For Autism

Students and teachers at a Raleigh County Elementary School took a walk for a noble cause Wednesday, April 26, 2017.

All of Stratton Elementary School in Beckley took a lap around the school today in honor of Autism Awareness month. The students and teachers wore blue to show their support.

"We decided to celebrate everyone being special and being different this month, so we've been doing different this month, so we have been doing different activities to celebrate autism awareness," Taffy Hower, Stratton Elementary special ed teacher, said.

Stratton Elementary School has been raising money throughout April, 2017 for this cause. All proceeds will be donated to the Autism Awareness Center.

