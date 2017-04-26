Preparations Underway for the Greenbrier Classic

After the 2016 floods devastated the Greenbrier and it's golf course, this year's PGA Tour is coming back bigger than ever before. "This year takes on a special significance because we want to show the world the Greenbrier's back and West Virginia's strong," said the Director of Sports Public Relations, Cam Huffman.

With over two more months until the Greenbrier Classic, the Greenbrier is rushing to get everything in order. "It's starting to get to the point now we're having to make all the last minute touches," said Huffman.

Crews have been working around the clock to repair the course. "The new look of the course will be spectacular and I think the players will be surprised when they get here. We're excited to see that reaction," said Huffman

Big named professionals like Bubba Watson and Phil Mickelson are competing in this year's Greenbrier Classic. For the first time ever, the course will be different from what they're used to because of the damage it suffered from the floods.

One of the major changes to the course is on the Old White TPC. "A lot of work we had to do to restore it and get it back up to tournament play and the progress has been great," said Huffman

The Greenbrier said this is a community effort calling it the team Greenbrier project. "Everybody's taking a lot of pride in this event and being our comeback event and the Greenbrier's back," said Huffman.

This year's Greenbrier Classic is free to enter but first you must fill out a badge on their website, http://www.greenbrierclassic.com/Badges

They are also looking for volunteers to come and help out. If you volunteer you will be considered to win a number of different prizes. To volunteer you can do that through the PGA TOUR's website, http://www.greenbrierclassic.com/Volunteers