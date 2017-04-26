Woodrow Wilson High School Honors One of its Baseball Legends

A high school in Raleigh County is honoring one of its baseball legends.

Woodrow Wilson High School is naming its baseball field after Thomas Parham, former head coach and science teacher. The decision was made by Raleigh County Board of Education members Tuesday, April 25, 2017.

Parham was the head baseball coach at Woodrow Wilson High School for almost 30 years.

"He just stood for good things," Mark Daniel, current Woodrow Wilson High School baseball coach, said. "He put good values in his players, taught them right from wrong which isn't always easy to do."

So far there is no signage on the field showing that it is dedicated to Parham. But Daniel said there could be a plaque of some sort coming for the next Woodrow Wilson High School baseball season.

