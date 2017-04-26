Historic Prince Train Depot May Soon See New Ownership

The old Prince Depot in Fayette County is looking older everyday.

Concerned citizens said they'd like to see it renovated.

"There's no restrooms, there's no shelter," William Welch, a Prosperity native, said. "It's just ridiculous."

Prince Railroad Station Authority board members met at Tamarack Wednesday April 26, 2017 to change that. They want to raise enough money to be able to buy the land of the Prince Station from CSX Railroad for around $1,300 a year.

David Gay, Prince Railroad Station Authority president, said most of the money will come from donations.

"I feel very strongly we'll be able to raise the money," Gay said. "Prince Depot means a lot to people in this area due to our railroad heritage, our coal country heritage."

Prince Railroad Station Authority will also have to pay CSX a one time $5,000 maintenance easement to get the land. One of the ultimate goals of the Prince Railroad Station Authority is to have the Prince Station running trains every single day.

Gay said it will apply for federal transportation funding to restore the depot.

"New wiring and plumbing, the parking lots need replacing, particularly at the west end," Gay said. "The pump house needs structural rehabilitation. But the structure of the building is sound."

Fixing up the Prince Depot is a move the community said they support.

"I believe train travel is coming back," Welch said. "Other countries have proved it."

Gay couldn't tell 59News exactly when he believes Prince Railroad Station Authority will have the money to buy the land from CSX.

