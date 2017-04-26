Darnell Mitchell pleads guilty to fleeing charges

A man who lead deputies in Fayette County on a high speed chase pleaded guilty on April 26, 2017. Darnell Mitchell was pulled over in the Hico, WV area on March 7, 2016 for speeding, but before investigators could speak with him, he sped off down Route 19. Deputies said the speeds reached more than 100 miles an hour. That ended with an accident on Hughes St. in Nicholas County.

On July 23, 2016, Mitchell lead police on a different chase. This time he was caught driving on a revoked licence in the Mount Hope area. He had previously been convicted on the crime two times before. He was most recently picked up on Feb. 28, 2017 for several outstanding warrants. He had run from police in the Mount Hope and Maple Fork areas.

Mitchell pleaded guilty to charges of felony fleeing and third offense driving on a revoked license for DUI. He was sentenced to serve one to five years in prison. That sentence will begin after he finishes serving time for sentences from Raleigh and Kanawha Counties.