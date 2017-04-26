Man who assaulted West Virginia candidate pleads guilty - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Man who assaulted West Virginia candidate pleads guilty

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A 42-year-old West Virginia man has pleaded guilty to felony assault, admitting that last year he hit a state Senate candidate, who suffered broken bones to his face and was later elected.
    
The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that Jonathan Porter of Holden entered the plea Wednesday.
    
His trial for assaulting Sen. Richard Ojeda last May at a political cookout in Logan County was scheduled to begin Monday.
    
Ojeda was attacked just days before he defeated the incumbent senator, Art Kirkendoll, in a Democratic primary.
    
In court Wednesday, Porter told the judge he had a fight with Ojeda, punched him and knocked him out.
    
Ojeda has said Porter hit him with brass knuckles and then tried to run him over with a pickup.

