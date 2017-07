UPDATE:

Crews were able to put out the fire. According to dispatchers, there were no reported injuries or structural damages.

A 911 call was made at 1:00 p.m on Wednesday afternoon in regards to a brush fire.

The fire ignited on Sweeneysburg Road in Beckley. Crews in the area are on the scene, attempting to put out the brush fire. Raleigh County dispatcher said they are currently unaware of any injuries or structural damages.

We will keep you posted as more information comes to light.