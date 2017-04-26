Valley High School coach arrested on drug charges - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Valley High School coach arrested on drug charges

Posted: Updated:
By Douglas Fritz, Web Content Manager
Connect

An investigation into the illegal sale of drugs has lead to the arrest of a Fayette County teacher and coach.  Deputies were working with the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force and were to perform controlled drug buys from Larry Macon McCommack, 38, of Boomer, WV.  He was arrested on four counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

McCommack is a teacher and football coach at Valley High School.  Investigators said that none of the drug deals happened in the area of the school.  McCommack was arraigned on Wednesday, April 26, 2017 and released on a $50,000 bond.  The case is still under investigation by the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.