West Virginia increases autonomy of universities

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - Gov. Jim Justice has signed a law revamping state oversight of West Virginia's colleges and universities, saying it will give some schools more autonomy from West Virginia's Higher Education Policy Commission.

Institutions exempted schools from certain regulatory requirements are West Virginia University, including West Virginia University Potomac State College and West Virginia University Institute of Technology, Marshall University and the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine.

The amendment to current law also specifies that three members of the 10-member commission will be designated as higher education representatives, appointed by the governor with Senate confirmation.

The governor is to choose them from recommendations made by any state college and university or exempted school.

Justice says the measure gives the experts at the institutions more power to make decisions.

