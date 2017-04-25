Jobless rates drop in 54 of 55 West Virginia counties

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Unemployment rates dropped in 54 of West Virginia's 55 counties in March.

WorkForce West Virginia says the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose last month in Monroe County.

Jefferson County's 3.1 percent unemployment rate was the lowest in the state, followed by Berkeley County at 3.7 percent and Monongalia County at 3.8 percent.

Calhoun County had the highest unemployment rate at 12.7 percent. Roane County was next at 10.1 percent and Clay County was at 9.8 percent.

Statewide, the unemployment rate fell three-tenths of a percentage point to 4.9 percent in March. That's the lowest level since November 2008.

