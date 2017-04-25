Parents Voice Concerns at Fayette County Schools Public Hearings

Fayette County School administrators are giving concerned parents the floor in a series of public hearings.

The first two happened on the night of Tuesday April 25, 2017, where Jennifer Campbell, Divide Elementary School mother of two, spoke passionately about why she refuses to send her children to Ansted Middle School.

Instead, she said she's putting her son that's going into middle school, next year, in a private school.

"The conditions of this school are horrendous," Campbell said. "And we made the decision based on a couple different factors, curriculum and the facility itself; the structure."

The Fayette County Board of Education has a consolidation plan in the works to satisfy frustrated parents like Campbell.

It's renovating Midland Trail High School to additionally become a middle school. Fayette County Schools superintendent Terry George told 59News the students from Ansted Middle will be transferred to the middle school coming to Midland Trail High.

It's a move that he said must happen.

"To bring this building up to code would actually cost more than it would to add on to the current high school," George said.

While parents said the consolidation plan isn't ideal, those attending the hearing Tuesday are supportive of the Fayette County Board of Education.

They told 59News that they believe at this point, it's time to try anything other than the previous school system.

"Our kids are continually getting the shaft in this county, and it is so unfair to them," Campbell said. "They are not getting the educational opportunities they deserve."

George said Ansted Middle School will be closed by May, 2018.

The next public hearings for Fayette County Schools consolidation will be Thursday April 27, 2017 at Valley Elementary School at 4:30 p.m. and at Valley High School at 6:30 p.m.

Follow @Joe_Putrelo on Twitter.