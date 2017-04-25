New River CTC hosted a Meet-Try-Apply event

People looking to go into a career as a healthcare professional got a chance to learn how all the different fields work together in the real world.

New River Community and Technical College held a Meet-Try-Apply event today on the campus in Beaver. At the event, attendees learned how professionals from all stages of treatment work together, from paramedics and medical assistants, to laboratory technicians and nurses.

"Earlier today I talked with one of our medical laboratory students she's a a single mom with 5 children and she works and she is at the end of her program she graduates very soon so there are opportunities out there there are ways to create that balance to help you transition to the career we are looking for," said Public Relations Manager, Jenni Canterbury.

Those in attendance participated in hands on activities. The event was free and open to the public.

