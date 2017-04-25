Beckley prepares for Day of Hope event

Planning has begun for a day of community outreach. Tuesday, April 25th, a meeting was held to begin preparations for Beckley Day of Hope.

The event is a day for community and spiritual leaders to help reach out the people in the area. The meeting was held at Crosspoint church and was aimed at helping to get volunteers to join the event.

"We hope people will see the opportunity of serving other people. That's really what the day is about, just an opportunity for us to serve our community and be a blessing to it," said Sam Peterson, Kids Zone Director.

Free food, clothing and healthcare will be offered to people in need at this year's Day of Hope, which will be on August 19th at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center.